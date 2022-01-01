Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Farmhouse Natural Wooden Shutter Lanterns
2 pcUPC: 0694132711408
Purchase Options
Product Details
With its flame-retardant galvanized metal floor inside, this lantern will provide you a safe place to put all kinds of lighted candles. It is a classic decor lantern when candles arelighted. It can also be dressed up to an amazing decor piece with potted plants or succulents inside.White shutters without glass and a farmhouse style with unique/distressed finish easily create a warm inviting glow anywhere in your home, porch or yard.
- Made of natural wood frame with brown metal top, swing latch and premium hinges connected
- Includes two lanterns in different sizes:
- Large: 10.24 inches L x 10.244 inches W x 25.59 inches H
- Small: 7.48 inches L x 7.48 inches W x 19.29 inches H
- Candle is not included, fits multiple sizes of pillar candles, tea-light candles and LED candles