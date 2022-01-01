Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Farmhouse Oversized Black Wooden & Metal Wall Clock
30 inUPC: 0694132711390
This farmhouse wooden wall clock features natural wood with black metal roman numerals and a center cutout. The design creates an elegant floating shadow effect on any wall. Suitable for the kitchen, dining, living room, bedroom, hallway, bar, restaurant, office and more.
- Material: Metal
- Size: Diameter 29.92 Inch; Thickness 1.57 Inch
- Keyhole hanger on the back is easy to install
- Silent non-ticking mechanism
- 1 AA Battery Required, not included