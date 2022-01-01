Glitzhome Farmhouse Oversized Black Wooden & Metal Wall Clock Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Farmhouse Oversized Black Wooden & Metal Wall Clock Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Farmhouse Oversized Black Wooden & Metal Wall Clock Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glitzhome Farmhouse Oversized Black Wooden & Metal Wall Clock

30 inUPC: 0694132711390
Purchase Options

Product Details

This farmhouse wooden wall clock features natural wood with black metal roman numerals and a center cutout. The design creates an elegant floating shadow effect on any wall. Suitable for the kitchen, dining, living room, bedroom, hallway, bar, restaurant, office and more.

  • Material: Metal
  • Size: Diameter 29.92 Inch; Thickness 1.57 Inch
  • Keyhole hanger on the back is easy to install
  • Silent non-ticking mechanism
  • 1 AA Battery Required, not included