Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Farmhouse Round Metal Enamel Storage Stool - White
2 pcUPC: 0695265887087
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add some lovely country vibes to your space with this Round Metal Container Set! Made of metal and wood, these charming containers offer white enamel painted finishes with black edges, wood lids.Use them all together in one room, or spread them around your house to store towels, craft tools, toys, and much more.They are more than containers, but stools as well.
- Material: Iron, Firwood
- Size: Large: 14.5"D X 19"H; Small: 12"D X 18"H
- Weight Capacity：220lbs
- For indoor and outdoor use
- No assembly required