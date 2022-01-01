Add some lovely country vibes to your space with this Round Metal Container Set! Made of metal and wood, these charming containers offer white enamel painted finishes with black edges, wood lids.Use them all together in one room, or spread them around your house to store towels, craft tools, toys, and much more.They are more than containers, but stools as well.

Material: Iron, Firwood

Size: Large: 14.5"D X 19"H; Small: 12"D X 18"H

Weight Capacity：220lbs

For indoor and outdoor use

No assembly required