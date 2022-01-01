Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Farmhouse Shelf With Removable Tray - Galvanized Metal
25.79 inUPC: 0695265883590
Product Details
This galvanized metal shelf is designed in rustic farmhouse style with a revmoveable tray. Can be used as storage or home decor. It is made of premium metal, sturdy and durable. It will also bring an effortlessly rustic farmhouse style look into your kitchen, living room, pantry and entryway.
Feature Benefits:
- Assembly Required
- Overall Dimensions: 22.44"D *25.79H
- Material: Made of metal
- Sturdy and durable