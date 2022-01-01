Glitzhome Farmhouse Shelf With Removable Tray - Galvanized Metal Perspective: front
Glitzhome Farmhouse Shelf With Removable Tray - Galvanized Metal Perspective: left
Glitzhome Farmhouse Shelf With Removable Tray - Galvanized Metal Perspective: top
Glitzhome Farmhouse Shelf With Removable Tray - Galvanized Metal Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Farmhouse Shelf With Removable Tray - Galvanized Metal

25.79 inUPC: 0695265883590
This galvanized metal shelf is designed in rustic farmhouse style with a revmoveable tray. Can be used as storage or home decor. It is made of premium metal, sturdy and durable. It will also bring an effortlessly rustic farmhouse style look into your kitchen, living room, pantry and entryway.

Feature Benefits:

  • Assembly Required
  • Overall Dimensions: 22.44"D *25.79H
  • Material: Made of metal
  • Sturdy and durable