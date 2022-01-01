Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Farmhouse Silhouette Rustic Metal Yard Stake
3 pcUPC: 0694132713472
Purchase Options
Product Details
This interesting farmhouse animals silhouette yard stake will be a lovely and fun addition to your garden. Featured with laser-cut, hand painted rustic brown matte finish creates a dramatic contrast against any lawn, hedge or flowerbed. Creative 3 separated pieces design makes it easy to move than normal big heavy garden stake.
- Interesting farmhouse animals silhouette design.
- Laser cutting, hand painted rustic brown matte finish, featured an anti-rust treatment.
- Creative 3 separated pieces design, easy to move and storage.
- Constructed of high quality metal, very durable.
Dimensions: 27.75 Inches Long X 0.25 Inch Wide X 51.25 Inches High