Glitzhome Farmhouse Storage Shelf - Galvanized Metal
24 x 22.67 inUPC: 0695265883587
Product Details
This galvanized farmhouse storage shelf is made of premium metal, sturdy and durable. The 6-pocket shelf will provide an ample space to store everything from books to home decor accent pieces. It will also bring an effortlessly farmhouse style look into your kitchen, living room, pantry and entryway.
Feature Benefits:
- No assembly required
- Size: 24.02"L X 7.87"W X 20.67"H.
- Material: Made of 100% metal
- Sturdy and durable.