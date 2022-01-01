This set of modern farmhouse vases with a simple shape draws its attention from an elegant rippled texture and slender scale. With its perfect two-tone color combinationand excellent marbling finish, you can mix any number of sizes and shapes for a creative and classic look. It is well crafted of premium raw materials with minimal pollution wastage during each step of production to protect our planet. The metal wall has been thickened so that it's more durable and less deformable than most iron vases at the present market. Perfect technique on seams and solid construction. Beautiful displayed on its own or placed with dried floral arrangements or artificial flowers anywhere indoors. It is an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, entryway, or anywhere you want for decoration and function. In addition, it's also a good choice for a wedding party decoration or a heartwarming gift for your family or friends.

Does not hold water

Wipe clean with soft damp cloth, not for use with fresh flowers or hydroponics flowers

Ideal for farmhouse and rustic themed settings

Dimensions: