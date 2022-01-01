When thecandles are lighted, it is a classic decor lantern. It can also be dressed up asan amazing decor piece with potted plants or succulents inside. It is perfect as standing decor, table decor or wall decor, for your home or on your front porch, patio, deck, or anywhere you would like to illuminate.

White wood church windows without glass and farmhouse style with unique/distressed finish

Natural firwood frame with white metal top ring, swing latch and premium hinges connected

Product Size: Large: 9.25 Inch L x 9.25 Inch W x 27.17 Inch H; Small: 7.09 Inch L x 7.09 Inch W x 19.88 Inch H

Candle is not included; can fit multiple sizes of pillar candles, tea-light candles or LED candles

Easily create a warm inviting glow anywhere in your home, porch or yard