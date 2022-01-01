Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Farmhouse White Wood Church Windowframe Lanterns
2 pcUPC: 0694132711406
Product Details
When thecandles are lighted, it is a classic decor lantern. It can also be dressed up asan amazing decor piece with potted plants or succulents inside. It is perfect as standing decor, table decor or wall decor, for your home or on your front porch, patio, deck, or anywhere you would like to illuminate.
- White wood church windows without glass and farmhouse style with unique/distressed finish
- Natural firwood frame with white metal top ring, swing latch and premium hinges connected
- Product Size: Large: 9.25 Inch L x 9.25 Inch W x 27.17 Inch H; Small: 7.09 Inch L x 7.09 Inch W x 19.88 Inch H
- Candle is not included; can fit multiple sizes of pillar candles, tea-light candles or LED candles
- Easily create a warm inviting glow anywhere in your home, porch or yard