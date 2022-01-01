Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Farmhouse Whitewash Wood Lanterns with Metal Lids
2 pcUPC: 0695265887076
Illuminate a favorite room with this Set of 2 Whitewash Lanterns! This gorgeous lantern set offers a real wood construction with a metal lid. Corner wood reinforcements give the lantern its rectangular shape, making it ideal for adding whitewash beauty to almost any decorative room of your choosing. Unhinge the front door to insert a pillar LED candle, and display the decoration in your living room, kitchen, or dining room!
- Material: Wood, Iron
- Product Size: Small: 6.3 Inch L x 6.3 Inch W x 20.47 Inch H; Large: 9.06 Inch L x 9.06 Inch W x 28.74 Inch H
- Using LED candle with the lantern is highly recommended
- For indoor and outdoor use