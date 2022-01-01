Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Farmhouse Wooden Lanterns with Diamond Window Frames - Black
Illuminate a favorite room with this Set of 2 Black Lanterns. This gorgeous lantern features a real wood construction with a metal lid. Corner wood reinforcements give the lantern its rectangular shape, making it ideal for adding whitewash beauty to almost any room of your choosing. Unhinge the front door to insert a pillar LED candle, and display the decoration in your living room, kitchen, or dining room.
- Material: wood, iron
- Includes 2 lanterns:
- Large: 9.06 inches L x 9.06 inches W x 28.74 inches H
- Small: 6.30 inches L x 6.30 inches W x 20.47 inches H
- Using LED candle with the lantern is highly recommended
- For indoor and outdoor use