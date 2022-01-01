Illuminate a favorite room with this Set of 2 Black Lanterns. This gorgeous lantern features a real wood construction with a metal lid. Corner wood reinforcements give the lantern its rectangular shape, making it ideal for adding whitewash beauty to almost any room of your choosing. Unhinge the front door to insert a pillar LED candle, and display the decoration in your living room, kitchen, or dining room.

Material: wood, iron

Includes 2 lanterns: Large: 9.06 inches L x 9.06 inches W x 28.74 inches H Small: 6.30 inches L x 6.30 inches W x 20.47 inches H

Using LED candle with the lantern is highly recommended

For indoor and outdoor use