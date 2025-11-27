Drawing inspiration from vintage designs, this lumbar pillow brings a touch of classic character to your holiday decor. Its 100% polyester cover showcases a red pickup truck with a pile of pumpkins in the back up against a brown background, giving this design a fall feel, while a typographic display up above reads happy harvest. This rectangular silhouette is stuffed with polyfill for a bit of cushioning.

Style will freshen up your home or garden for the autumn season, use it to greet your visitors during the fall harvest season

Pillow is handmade of unique in design for harvest, easy to assemble

Harvest pillow can be placed on sofa, bed for daily use or as festival decorative parts, with the light weight, it works perfectly for pillow fighting