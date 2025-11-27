Glitzhome Faux Burlap Happy Harvest Truck Pumpkins Pillow Perspective: front
Glitzhome Faux Burlap Happy Harvest Truck Pumpkins Pillow Perspective: top
Glitzhome Faux Burlap Happy Harvest Truck Pumpkins Pillow

11.61 x 17.72 inUPC: 0695265883186
Drawing inspiration from vintage designs, this lumbar pillow brings a touch of classic character to your holiday decor. Its 100% polyester cover showcases a red pickup truck with a pile of pumpkins in the back up against a brown background, giving this design a fall feel, while a typographic display up above reads happy harvest. This rectangular silhouette is stuffed with polyfill for a bit of cushioning.

  • Style will freshen up your home or garden for the autumn season, use it to greet your visitors during the fall harvest season
  • Pillow is handmade of unique in design for harvest, easy to assemble
  • Harvest pillow can be placed on sofa, bed for daily use or as festival decorative parts, with the light weight, it works perfectly for pillow fighting