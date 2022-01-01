Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Faux Burlap Thanksgiving Croissant Pillow
1 ctUPC: 0694132714347
Drawing inspiration from vintage designs, this lumbar pillow brings a touch of classic character to your holiday decor. Its 100% polyester cover showcases Croissant in the back up against a brown background, giving this design a harvest feel.
- Item Size: 17.91 Inches Long x 5.12 Inches Wide x 12.6 Inches High
- Invisible zipper closure, can be removable and washable
- Screen printing
- Material: 100% Polyester