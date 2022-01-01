It's time to deck the halls and fill your home with holiday delight! Angel is a plastic, standing piece with beige felt outfit, Luxurious Fur, Exquisite Lace Fabric with Glitter Diamond. Place her in your entryway or near your tree for a perfectly themed holiday home! This 3D standing Angel figurine looks real with her smile and hands and other details like eye and hair etc.

Material: Made of 50 Plastic, 45% Polyester, 5% other

Size: 12.2"H; 0.44lbs

Care instructions: Spot Clean Only