Glitzhome Faux Fur 3D Standing Angel Figurine Tree Topper - Beige
12.2 inUPC: 0697125530340
Purchase Options
Product Details
It's time to deck the halls and fill your home with holiday delight! Angel is a plastic, standing piece with beige felt outfit, Luxurious Fur, Exquisite Lace Fabric with Glitter Diamond. Place her in your entryway or near your tree for a perfectly themed holiday home! This 3D standing Angel figurine looks real with her smile and hands and other details like eye and hair etc.
- Material: Made of 50 Plastic, 45% Polyester, 5% other
- Size: 12.2"H; 0.44lbs
- Care instructions: Spot Clean Only