This is one of the best made tree topper you can expect for this special season, with all refined textures and fabrics. Perfect for tree top decoration. Create your own X'mas corner with it! Unique Features:The angel is featured with faux fur white dress and lace decorated. Blond curly hair and charming face. A lovely white angle wings decorated.

Material: Made of 50 Plastic, 45% Polyester, 5% other

Size: 15.35"H; 0.57lbs

Care instructions: Spot Clean Only