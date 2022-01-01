It's almost impossible to celebrate a Christmas without having a Santa Claus bringing his sweet presents to kids and you. Garland, cranberries, wrapped packages and possibilities! This is one of the best made Santa Claus figurines you can expect for this special season, with all refined textures and fabrics. Perfect for a table or entryway. Create your own X'mas corner with it!

Material: Made of 50 Plastic, 45% Polyester, 5% other

Size: 18.11"H; 1.10lbs

Care instructions: Spot Clean Only