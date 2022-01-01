Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Faux Fur Upholstered Bench with Acrylic X-Leg - White / Clear
25.6 inUPC: 0694132711132
Purchase Options
Product Details
Functional, versatile, and beautiful this stool can be used wherever you need a bit of extra seating. Featuring a faux fur upholstered high-density foam cushioned seat and steady translucent acrylic X-legs, this glamorous style bench with modern appeal really brings a luxurious and sophisticated look.
- Can be used in multiple room settings as an ottoman, bench, vanity chair and dressing chair.
- Easy assembly
Materials: Faux Fur, Acrylic
Maximum Weight Capactiy: 25 Pounds