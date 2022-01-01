Faux succulents imbue your space with a must-have touch of natural appeal. A modern and sophisticated wooden plant box containing a variety of vibrant and realistic-looking faux succulent plants. Can be used in a variety of living spaces for versatile decor.

Made of 45% wood, 40% plastic, 10% polyfoam, 5% stone.

A modern and sophisticated wooden plant box containing a variety of vibrant and realistic-looking faux succulent plants

Can be used in a variety of living spaces for versatile decor

Dimensions: 11.81 Inches Long x 2.36 Inches Wide x 11.81 Inches High