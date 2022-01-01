Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Festive Woof Pillow
14 inUPC: 0694132714486
Product Details
This 3D Hooked Meow Pillow is handmade with 3D Dog design, the hooked fabric is very durable, adding a warm and soft touch to your home places. It can be placed on sofa, bed for daily use or as festival decorative piece. Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture.
- Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture.
- Hand made
- Front Material: 100% Acrylic.
- Back and Lining Material: 100% Polyester.
Dimensions: 14 Inch L x 14 Inch W x 4 Inch H.