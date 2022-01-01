Glitzhome Festive Woof Pillow Perspective: front
Glitzhome Festive Woof Pillow Perspective: back
Glitzhome Festive Woof Pillow Perspective: left
Glitzhome Festive Woof Pillow Perspective: right
Glitzhome Festive Woof Pillow Perspective: top
Glitzhome Festive Woof Pillow Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Festive Woof Pillow

14 inUPC: 0694132714486
Product Details

This 3D Hooked Meow Pillow is handmade with 3D Dog design, the hooked fabric is very durable, adding a warm and soft touch to your home places. It can be placed on sofa, bed for daily use or as festival decorative piece. Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture.

  • Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture.
  • Hand made
  • Front Material: 100% Acrylic.
  • Back and Lining Material: 100% Polyester.

Dimensions: 14 Inch L x 14 Inch W x 4 Inch H.