This 3D Hooked Meow Pillow is handmade with 3D Dog design, the hooked fabric is very durable, adding a warm and soft touch to your home places. It can be placed on sofa, bed for daily use or as festival decorative piece. Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture.

Hand made

Front Material: 100% Acrylic.

Back and Lining Material: 100% Polyester.

Dimensions: 14 Inch L x 14 Inch W x 4 Inch H.