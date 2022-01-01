This Red/Blue/White plaid duvet cover lend a classic vibe to any room. It comes with ties inside to hold the blanket insert in place, features with zipper closures. Made of silky soft microfiber polyester fabric, the fluffy plush fleece duvet cover would keep you warm and cozy all night. It's lightweight and durable, suitable for all year round use. Machine wash cold and gentle cycle, tumble dry low. To avoid shedding & pilling, we suggest that you'd better not iron or bleach.

Material: polar fleece 100%polyester

Size: 72 in. L x 48 in. W,230 gsm

Reversible duvet cover

