Glitzhome Fleece Christmas Tree and Snowflake Stocking - White/Gray
21 inUPC: 0694132710419
Product Details
The white and silver tone of this Super Soft Faux Fur Decorative Christmas Stocking complements any Christmas decor. Plush faux-fur makes up the full stocking, not just the cuff. Elegant and plush white velvet with silver sequin and embroidery. Loop hanger, Perfect for a seasonal gift or your holiday decor.
- White color with Grey Cuff
- Material: 100% Polyester
- Size: 21''L X 11.02"W X 0.39"H.