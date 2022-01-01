The white and silver tone of this Super Soft Faux Fur Decorative Christmas Stocking complements any Christmas decor. Plush faux-fur makes up the full stocking, not just the cuff. Elegant and plush white velvet with silver sequin and embroidery. Loop hanger, Perfect for a seasonal gift or your holiday decor.

White color with Grey Cuff

Material: 100% Polyester

Size: 21''L X 11.02"W X 0.39"H.