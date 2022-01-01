Treat your tree right with the final touch in a soft faux fur tree skirt. Adds the perfect layer for piling the presents on and protect floors. The crisp white faux fur creates the look of freshly fallen snow to give a lovely festive style. Warm fuzzy velvet provides an eye-catching base for the applique and embroidered designs.

White color with gray edge

Machine wash cold on gentle cycle

Material: 100% Polyester