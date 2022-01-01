Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Fleece with Christmas Tree and Snowflake - White
2 pkUPC: 0694132714440
Product Details
The set of two sockings Super Soft Faux Fur Decorative Christmas complements any Christmas decor. Plush faux-fur makes up the full length of the stocking, not just the cuff.Elegant and plush white cotton velvet with silver sequin and embroidery.White fleece Christmas decor can perfect completment to your gift boxes, modest luxury adds a festive spin to the holiday.
- Size: 20.87"L X 11.02"W X 0.39"H
- White and gray in color
- Material: 100% polyester
- Spot clean with mild detergent do not wash