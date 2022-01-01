Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White Lights
4 ftUPC: 0694132710502
Product Details
This 4ft Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas tree create a unique wintery feel, it will be an eye-catching porch decor or standing decor during the Christmas holidays. Product may ship compressed -You can adjust all the branches with an elegant look like the images.
Lights Included: 100
Light Tone: Warm White Lights
Dimensions: 4 FootHeight x24 InchDiameter
Length of extension cord: 59 Inch