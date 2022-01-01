Set of 2 Flocked Christmas Tree.This mixed tip Wintry Pine Entrance Pot Tree with decorative urn base is a welcoming addition to doorway, deck, porch or patio. It features snow sprinkled branches and is trimmed with white berries, Poinsettia and holly leaves. This tree is pre-lit with 150 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Display this attractive greenery in any indoor or covered outdoor location.

Size: 25.98"L X 25.98"W X 59.84"H

Natural realistic look and classical black pot cater for various Interior styles.

3D artificial pine needle, berries and real pincones covered with light snow. Matching with pre-lit warm white Led Light Bulbs adds festive touch to your holiday.

Clever structure, easy to be made into beautiful shapes.