Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone and Berry Wreath for Christmas Decor - Green Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone and Berry Wreath for Christmas Decor - Green Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone and Berry Wreath for Christmas Decor - Green

24 inUPC: 0695265887529
Purchase Options

Product Details

This Waterproof mixed berry wreath is the perfect touch for your door or wall in the holidays. The wreath includes large pine cones, mixed types of tree needles and red berries all on a natural twig base, with snow covered. Display this completed wreath off of a door or wall for a charming Christmas theme.For indoor use or covered porch.

Materials: 70% Plastic, 30% Twig