Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone and Berry Wreath for Christmas Decor - Green
24 inUPC: 0695265887529
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Waterproof mixed berry wreath is the perfect touch for your door or wall in the holidays. The wreath includes large pine cones, mixed types of tree needles and red berries all on a natural twig base, with snow covered. Display this completed wreath off of a door or wall for a charming Christmas theme.For indoor use or covered porch.
Materials: 70% Plastic, 30% Twig