This lovely wreath is made with a round metal frame and lots of plastic, glittered greenery including a mix of different types of tree needles and pine cones. The wreath is embellished with resin antlers to give the wreath a woodland touch and feel. Display this completed wreath off of a door or wall for a charming Christmas theme.

For indoor use or covered porch

Material: 70% Plastic, 30% Twig

Dimensions: 24 Inch Diameter

Weight: 2.24 lbs