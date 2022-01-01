Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone & Antler Wreath - Green
UPC: 0695265887262
Product Details
This lovely wreath is made with a round metal frame and lots of plastic, glittered greenery including a mix of different types of tree needles and pine cones. The wreath is embellished with resin antlers to give the wreath a woodland touch and feel. Display this completed wreath off of a door or wall for a charming Christmas theme.
- For indoor use or covered porch
Material: 70% Plastic, 30% Twig
Dimensions: 24 Inch Diameter
Weight: 2.24 lbs