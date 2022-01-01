Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone & Antler Wreath - Green Perspective: front
Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone & Antler Wreath - Green Perspective: top
Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone & Antler Wreath - Green Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone & Antler Wreath - Green

24 inUPC: 0695265887262
Product Details

This lovely wreath is made with a round metal frame and lots of plastic, glittered greenery including a mix of different types of tree needles and pine cones. The wreath is embellished with resin antlers to give the wreath a woodland touch and feel. Display this completed wreath off of a door or wall for a charming Christmas theme.

  • For indoor use or covered porch

Material: 70% Plastic, 30% Twig

Dimensions: 24 Inch Diameter

Weight: 2.24 lbs