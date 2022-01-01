Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone & Antler Wreath with Warm White LED Lights
24 inUPC: 0694132714378
Product Details
Light up the holidays with this Flocked Pinecone & Antler Wreath. The wreath includes large pinecones, antlers, and mixed types of tree needles. It's perfect for entryway, fireplace, doors, walls, windows, and more. This wreath will give you more than just the traditional and classic holiday look.
- Jumbo size
- Green color
- Timing waterproof battery box
- For indoor use or covered porch
- Three AA battery required (not included)
- With 25 LED warm white lights and 0.06W each light
- Materials: plastic 60%, pinecone 10%, wire 10%, twig 20%