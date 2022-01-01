Light up the holidays with this Flocked Pinecone & Antler Wreath. The wreath includes large pinecones, antlers, and mixed types of tree needles. It's perfect for entryway, fireplace, doors, walls, windows, and more. This wreath will give you more than just the traditional and classic holiday look.

Jumbo size

Green color

Timing waterproof battery box

For indoor use or covered porch

Three AA battery required (not included)

With 25 LED warm white lights and 0.06W each light

Materials: plastic 60%, pinecone 10%, wire 10%, twig 20%