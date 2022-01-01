Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone & Berry Wreath Wooden Window Frame Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone & Berry Wreath Wooden Window Frame Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone & Berry Wreath Wooden Window Frame Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glitzhome Flocked Pinecone & Berry Wreath Wooden Window Frame

24 x 28 inUPC: 0695265887645
Purchase Options

Product Details

Empty entryway wall? Some spare space in the master suite? A boring bathroom? Wall art instantly turns any blank area into an eye-catching display, all while lending gallery-worthy appeal to your abode. Just take a look at this piece for example: Crafted from wood and others, its rustic frame supports a window frame design with Christmas pine needle leaves wreath.

  • Tobacco basket is made of MDF
  • For indoor use or covered porch