Glitzhome Fur Buffalo Plaid Stockings - Black/Red

2 pkUPC: 0694132715248
The solid neutral tone of this Super Soft Faux Fur Decorative Christmas Stocking complements any Christmas decor for your holiday home. Plush faux-fur makes up the full length of the stocking, not just the cuff. Elegant and plush white cotton velvet with silver sequin and embroidery.Loop hanger,

  • Perfect for a seasonal gift or your own holiday decor.
  • Set of 2
  • Multicolored
  • Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Cotton
  • Size: 21''L