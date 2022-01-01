Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Fur Buffalo Plaid Stockings - Black/Red
2 pkUPC: 0694132715248
Purchase Options
Product Details
The solid neutral tone of this Super Soft Faux Fur Decorative Christmas Stocking complements any Christmas decor for your holiday home. Plush faux-fur makes up the full length of the stocking, not just the cuff. Elegant and plush white cotton velvet with silver sequin and embroidery.Loop hanger,
- Perfect for a seasonal gift or your own holiday decor.
- Set of 2
- Multicolored
- Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Cotton
- Size: 21''L