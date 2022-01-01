Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Galvanized Beverage Tub with Metal Stand Accent Table
1 ctUPC: 0694132710408
Made of galvanized metal and natural fir wood, this beverage tub features ring handles for easy transport and a built-in bottle opener. Round container tub has ample storage space to accommodate beer, wine, champagne, soda, juice, or water, or any combination of bottles or cans. With a hearty, modern farmhouse look, the tub is perfect for home entertainment, wedding parties, backyard barbecues, or a catering companion for an outdoor party or an indoor bar. Super capacity allows you to enjoy the party, and design of the legs lets you save space. The semi-fixed page-turning design is secure and prevents movement and dropping.
- Material: made of galvanized metal and natural firwood
- Size large: 20.87 inches L x 20.08 inches W x 26.29 inches H
- Super capacity: 8 gallon
- Lid on top has maximum weight capacity of 50 pounds
- Assembly required