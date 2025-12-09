Glitzhome Galvanized Cock Christmas Stocking Holder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Galvanized Cock Christmas Stocking Holder Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Galvanized Cock Christmas Stocking Holder Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Galvanized Cock Christmas Stocking Holder Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Galvanized Cock Christmas Stocking Holder

6.1 x 5 inUPC: 0694132710986
Purchase Options

Product Details

Celebrate the holiday with this Galvanized Cock Stocking Holder. It's very cute, and sure to add the perfect finishing touch to your mantel display! Make a wonderful gift for anyone on your list.

Materials:MDF and Iron
Individual Letter Dimensions: 5.00 Inch x 4.13 Inch x 6.10 Inch
Hook Weight Capacity :2.2 Pounds