Glitzhome Galvanized Cock Christmas Stocking Holder
6.1 x 5 inUPC: 0694132710986
Product Details
Celebrate the holiday with this Galvanized Cock Stocking Holder. It's very cute, and sure to add the perfect finishing touch to your mantel display! Make a wonderful gift for anyone on your list.
Materials:MDF and Iron
Individual Letter Dimensions: 5.00 Inch x 4.13 Inch x 6.10 Inch
Hook Weight Capacity :2.2 Pounds