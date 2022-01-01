Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Galvanized Corrugated Metal & Wood Tree Collar - Red
26.25 x 26.25 inUPC: 0694132714249
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our handcrafted tree collar adds a rustic, elegant charm to any home or business. This tree collar not only adds beauty and hides the undesirable parts of your tree, but it also prevents kids and pets from disturbing the base of your tree. There are four panels, each with a locking bracket. This tree collar is stained in a red finish with galvanized metal accents beneath.
- Simply assembly required
- Breaks down into two pieces for easy storage after the holiday
- Designed to fit any 9-foot-high Christmas tree, or tree stands less than 36 inches in diameter
- Handcrafted galvanized metal and contrasting X-shape red wood frame fits right into an industrial farmhouse Christmas
- Dimensions: 26.25 inches length x 26.25 inches width x 11 inches height