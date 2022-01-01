Our handcrafted tree collar adds a rustic, elegant charm to any home or business. This tree collar not only adds beauty and hides the undesirable parts of your tree, but it also prevents kids and pets from disturbing the base of your tree. There are four panels, each with a locking bracket. This tree collar is stained in a red finish with galvanized metal accents beneath.

Simply assembly required

Breaks down into two pieces for easy storage after the holiday

Designed to fit any 9-foot-high Christmas tree, or tree stands less than 36 inches in diameter

Handcrafted galvanized metal and contrasting X-shape red wood frame fits right into an industrial farmhouse Christmas

Dimensions: 26.25 inches length x 26.25 inches width x 11 inches height