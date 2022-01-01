Decorate your garden with this Farmhouse Galvanized Metal Planter. You can use it for plants or other storage. The design of the bird house offers your feathered friends a cozy home. Plants and birds all gather here, what a harmonious scene!

Material: 80% Iron, 20% Solid wood

Size: 17.30"L * 9.00"W * 24.50"H

Can be used for plants or other storage.

The design of the bird house symbolizes the harmony between plants and birds.

Easy assembly required