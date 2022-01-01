Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Galvanized Farmhouse Metal Planter with Bird House
1 ctUPC: 0697125530664
Purchase Options
Product Details
Decorate your garden with this Farmhouse Galvanized Metal Planter. You can use it for plants or other storage. The design of the bird house offers your feathered friends a cozy home. Plants and birds all gather here, what a harmonious scene!
- Material: 80% Iron, 20% Solid wood
- Size: 17.30"L * 9.00"W * 24.50"H
- Can be used for plants or other storage.
- The design of the bird house symbolizes the harmony between plants and birds.
- Easy assembly required