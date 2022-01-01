Glitzhome Galvanized Half Windmill Spinner Wall Decor Perspective: front
Glitzhome Galvanized Half Windmill Spinner Wall Decor Perspective: left
Glitzhome Galvanized Half Windmill Spinner Wall Decor Perspective: right
Glitzhome Galvanized Half Windmill Spinner Wall Decor

31.89 x 2.17 x 16.14 inUPC: 0695265883583
Product Details

This is one piece that will make a bold, yet classic farmhouse statement wherever you use it!

Our windmill halves are the perfect accent for above the fireplace or above a headboard. Made from a high quality 100%metal with the aged patina to give you that antique finish you are looking for! Gives you the great rustic farmhouse look in a versatile size that can fit in smaller spaces or combine 2 for a full windmill.

  • Size: 31.89"L x 2.17"W x 16.14"H
  • No assembly required
  • Material: Iron
  • For indoor and outdoor use