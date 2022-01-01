Celebrate the holiday with this Set of 3 Galvanized House Stocking Holder. It's made out of galvanized metal, with a country rustic look and finish. It will make a memorable holiday/Christmas gift for your loved ones. These festive stocking hangers will look perfect on your mantelpiece this Christmas.

The set comes with three stocking holders

Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings.

Material: 100% Iron

Size of each: 5"L X 3.94"W X 6.89"H; Weight of each: 1.28LBS

Handcrafted