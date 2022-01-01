Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Galvanized House Stocking Holders
3 pcUPC: 0694132714516
Product Details
Celebrate the holiday with this Set of 3 Galvanized House Stocking Holder. It's made out of galvanized metal, with a country rustic look and finish. It will make a memorable holiday/Christmas gift for your loved ones. These festive stocking hangers will look perfect on your mantelpiece this Christmas.
- The set comes with three stocking holders
- Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings.
- Material: 100% Iron
- Size of each: 5"L X 3.94"W X 6.89"H; Weight of each: 1.28LBS
- Handcrafted