Glitzhome Galvanized Metal Pitcher Fountain
33.25 inUPC: 0697125530216
Product Details
In order to find peace mind in your garden or courtyard, introduce this metal fountain to your outdoor space. Multiple water flows create a relaxing and meditative atmosphere. Made from 100% metal, the galvanized finish gives it that rustic charm of pieces.
- Material: iron
- Size: 24.75 InchL x 13 InchW x 33.25 InchH
- Includes a submersible pump and power cord to instantly transform any space into a simply soothing place of pleasure
- Perfect for patios and gardens