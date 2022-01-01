A blend of rustic charm and understated simplicity, these handmade galvanized pumpkins are sure to bring an extra natural flair to the most famous iconic vegetable in fall. Uniquely handcrafted. For a burst of fall love, add to baskets or mantel for fall or Thanksgiving decor with a rustic and elegant look.

100% made out of high quality iron

Rustic and country finish

Set of 2 Large size: 8"D * 6"H Small Size: 5.75"D * 5"H

