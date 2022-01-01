Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Galvanized Metal Pumpkins
2 pcUPC: 0694132713901
Product Details
A blend of rustic charm and understated simplicity, these handmade galvanized pumpkins are sure to bring an extra natural flair to the most famous iconic vegetable in fall. Uniquely handcrafted. For a burst of fall love, add to baskets or mantel for fall or Thanksgiving decor with a rustic and elegant look.
- 100% made out of high quality iron
- Rustic and country finish
- Set of 2
- Large size: 8"D * 6"H
- Small Size: 5.75"D * 5"H