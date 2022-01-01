Add the final touch to your country Christmas with Santa on Sleigh design with lights string. It slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the trees stand. Let's warm your house by lighting it and create a unique look for your Christmas tree. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.

Size:21.65"L X 21.65"W X 9.65"H

Cutout "Santa on Sleigh" design gives you a vibrant Christmas.

Simply assembly required. Breaks down into 3 pieces for easy storage after the holiday

Designed to fit any 6ft high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 21"D

2 String Lights with 40 bulbs and 4pcs LITHIUM BATTERY CR2032 are included.