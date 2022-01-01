Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Galvanized Metal Seat Storage Stools Pair
2 pcUPC: 0695265883589
Product Details
These galvanized metal storage stool seats, designed in farmhouse style, can be used as storage or as seat. It is made of premium metal and wood material, sturdy and durable. It will also bring an effortlessly farmhouse style look into your kitchen, living room, pantry and entryway.
- Weight Capacity：220lbs
- Size: Large: 14.37"D X 19.29"H; Small: 12"D X 18"H
- No assembly required.
- Materail: Iron, Firwood
- For indoor and outdoor use.