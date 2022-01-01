These galvanized metal storage stool seats, designed in farmhouse style, can be used as storage or as seat. It is made of premium metal and wood material, sturdy and durable. It will also bring an effortlessly farmhouse style look into your kitchen, living room, pantry and entryway.

Weight Capacity：220lbs

Size: Large: 14.37"D X 19.29"H; Small: 12"D X 18"H

No assembly required.

Materail: Iron, Firwood

For indoor and outdoor use.