Glitzhome Geometry Cotton Woven Tassel Throw Blanket - White
Glitzhome Geometry Cotton Woven Tassel Throw Blanket - White
Glitzhome Geometry Cotton Woven Tassel Throw Blanket - White
Glitzhome Geometry Cotton Woven Tassel Throw Blanket - White

60 x 50 inUPC: 0694132710324
With geometry, grid and check different designs, these optional throws all feature cozy weave texture and stylish tassel trim. All-season blanket is perfect for extra warmth in cold winter nights or a wrap for chilly fall mornings.

  • White color
  • Material: 100% cotton
  • Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W, 1.17 lbs.
  • Cold water wash, do not iron
  • Machine washable use stain/spot remover if needed