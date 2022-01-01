Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Give Thanks Croissant Wall Decor
1 ctUPC: 0694132714345
Product Details
This solid wood and metal croissant Thankful sign will give your garden and lawn a special Thanksgiving touch during fall and harvest season. On top of Iron horn of abundance and three-dimensional welding, the croissant's main body features a hand crafted, colorful look, completed with imperfections for a more natural look.
- Item Size: 14.57 Inches Long x 0.98 Inches Wide x 15.75 Inches High
- Handcrafted
- Hang it on the wall with metal wire
- Can be used for wall decor or door hanger
- Material: Iron 40% + MDF 60%