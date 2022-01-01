The wood word yard sign is made of painted MDF, with colorful designs and the message Give Thanks. It will warm you in your home or office in Thanksgiving party season.

Item Size: 24 Inches Long x 0.6 Inches Wide x 23.5 Inches High

Two Functions: It can be used as a stake, or a wall hanging decor

Simple assembly is required.

Spray painting/Screen Printing

Material: 90% MDF + 10% Iron