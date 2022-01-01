Glitzhome Glass Christmas Tree Table Decoration Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Glass Christmas Tree Table Decoration Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Glass Christmas Tree Table Decoration Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glitzhome Glass Christmas Tree Table Decoration

1 ctUPC: 0695265884327
Purchase Options

Product Details

This hand-blown glass Christmas tree sculpture is a unique work of art. Being 100% handmade, size, weight, and color variation may occur. Reinforced packaging protects each fragile tree from being damaged during transit. In the event that your tree is damaged during shipment, contact us for a replacement.

  • Made of 100% glass
  • Weight: 2.77 pounds

Dimensions: 5.71-Inches x 5.71-Inches x 11.61-Inches