Glitzhome Glass Christmas Tree Table Decoration
1 ctUPC: 0695265884327
Product Details
This hand-blown glass Christmas tree sculpture is a unique work of art. Being 100% handmade, size, weight, and color variation may occur. Reinforced packaging protects each fragile tree from being damaged during transit. In the event that your tree is damaged during shipment, contact us for a replacement.
- Made of 100% glass
- Weight: 2.77 pounds
Dimensions: 5.71-Inches x 5.71-Inches x 11.61-Inches