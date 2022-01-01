This hand-blown glass Christmas tree sculpture is a unique work of art. Being 100% handmade, size, weight, and color variation may occur. Reinforced packaging protects each fragile tree from being damaged during transit. In the event that your tree is damaged during shipment, contact us for a replacement.

Material: 100% Glass

Weight: 1.93 Pounds

Dimensions: 5.31 Inch x 5.31 Inch x 9.84 Inch