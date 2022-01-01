Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Glass Christmas Tree Table Decoration
1 ctUPC: 0695265884328
This hand-blown glass Christmas tree sculpture is a unique work of art. Being 100% handmade, size, weight, and color variation may occur. Reinforced packaging protects each fragile tree from being damaged during transit. In the event that your tree is damaged during shipment, contact us for a replacement.
Material: 100% Glass
Weight: 1.93 Pounds
Dimensions: 5.31 Inch x 5.31 Inch x 9.84 Inch