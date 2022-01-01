Glitzhome Glittered Candle Holder Center Piece Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Glittered Candle Holder Center Piece Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Glittered Candle Holder Center Piece Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Glittered Candle Holder Center Piece Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Glittered Candle Holder Center Piece

24 inUPC: 0694132710700
Purchase Options

Product Details

This elegent candle holder centerpiece crafted with berry, glitter accented pine cones, and ice twigs placed among mixed pine needles will be a wonderful addition to your holiday home. It features threemetal candle holders that hold pillar candles (candles not included). Adjust all the decoration accents to acheive theperfect look.

Material:

  • 50% Iron
  • 50% Plastic

Dimensions: 26 Inch x 12 Inch x 6.5 Inch