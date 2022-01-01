Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Glittered Candle Holder Center Piece
24 inUPC: 0694132710700
Purchase Options
Product Details
This elegent candle holder centerpiece crafted with berry, glitter accented pine cones, and ice twigs placed among mixed pine needles will be a wonderful addition to your holiday home. It features threemetal candle holders that hold pillar candles (candles not included). Adjust all the decoration accents to acheive theperfect look.
Material:
- 50% Iron
- 50% Plastic
Dimensions: 26 Inch x 12 Inch x 6.5 Inch