This elegent candle holder centerpiece crafted with berry, glitter accented pine cones, and ice twigs placed among mixed pine needles will be a wonderful addition to your holiday home. It features threemetal candle holders that hold pillar candles (candles not included). Adjust all the decoration accents to acheive theperfect look.

Material:

50% Iron

50% Plastic

Dimensions: 26 Inch x 12 Inch x 6.5 Inch