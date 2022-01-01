Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Glittered Pine Cone Christmas Wreath with Warm White LED Lights
24 x 5.12 inUPC: 0694132710551
Product Details
This wreath adds a touch of charming light and cheer to your front door or window during the holiday season. Product may ship compressed; you can adjust all the branches to create an elegant look as shown in the images.
- 3 AA Battery operated (batteriesnot included)
- Indoor or covered outdoor use
Lights Included: 35 Warm white LED lights