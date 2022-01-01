Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Gnome Hooked Pillow
18 inUPC: 0694132714489
Product Details
Celebrate and decorate the Christmas holiday with this handmade pillow. It features a gnome family holding multi-color string lights, giving you a traditional and cheerful holiday feel. The front side is made from acrylic and is soft but durable. Put this on your sofa or bed for the holiday season or leave it out all year round!
- Front material: 100% acrylic
- Back and lining material: 100% polyester
- Cozy feel, super soft, and flexible texture
- Dimensions: 18 inches length x 4 inches widthx 12 inches height