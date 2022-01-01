Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome God Bless America Wooden Porch Sign Wall Decor
30 inUPC: 0694132713424
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add a patriotic flare to your home and parties with this Jumbo sized Americana Wood Wall Sign! It's a beautiful, printed wood piece that features a classic barn and fences on its two sides. The sign says God Bless America. Perfect for Independence Day celebrations, coming home parties and more.
- Jumbo size
- Easy to hang it on the wall, either inside or covered porch.
- No assembly required.
Dimensions: 20 Inch Lengthx1 Inch Widthx30 Inch Height