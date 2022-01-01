Add a patriotic flare to your home and parties with this Jumbo sized Americana Wood Wall Sign! It's a beautiful, printed wood piece that features a classic barn and fences on its two sides. The sign says God Bless America. Perfect for Independence Day celebrations, coming home parties and more.

Jumbo size

Easy to hang it on the wall, either inside or covered porch.

No assembly required.

Dimensions: 20 Inch Lengthx1 Inch Widthx30 Inch Height