Glitzhome God Bless America Wooden Porch Sign Wall Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome God Bless America Wooden Porch Sign Wall Decor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome God Bless America Wooden Porch Sign Wall Decor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome God Bless America Wooden Porch Sign Wall Decor Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome God Bless America Wooden Porch Sign Wall Decor

30 inUPC: 0694132713424
Purchase Options

Product Details

Add a patriotic flare to your home and parties with this Jumbo sized Americana Wood Wall Sign! It's a beautiful, printed wood piece that features a classic barn and fences on its two sides. The sign says God Bless America. Perfect for Independence Day celebrations, coming home parties and more.

  • Jumbo size
  • Easy to hang it on the wall, either inside or covered porch.
  • No assembly required.

Dimensions: 20 Inch Lengthx1 Inch Widthx30 Inch Height