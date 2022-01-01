Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Gothic Style Window Frame Classic Wall Mirror Decor
40.16 in
Product Details
With vintage farmhouse design and distressed finish, this mirror features a gothic architecture window frame. Metal D-Ring hangers are attached on the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home. The mirror is an eye-catching and unique accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway, mantel or anywhere you want for a rustic fusion of decoration and function.
- Material: 60% Firwood, 20% Glass and 20% MDF
- Size: 22.05 Inch x 1.38 Inch x 40.16 Inch
- Conform to the requirement of CA Prop 65
- Certified with a passed SGS report
- No assembly required