This hollowed-out Frankenstein lantern can be a candle holder as a funny decor piece. The Frankenstein buckets are great as party favors at Halloween parties. Add a Halloween touch to your home or office with this decor set.

Large Lantern Dimensions: 7.48-inch length x 7.48-inch width x 11.02-inch height

Small Lantern Dimensions: 5.5-inch length x 5.5-inch width x 8.25-inch height

Material: 100% iron

Handcrafted funny Frankenstein

Cutout face design

Can be used as tealight candle holder

Easy carry handles included

Great for using as crafting baskets and storage container

No assembly required