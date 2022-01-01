Glitzhome Green / Black Metal Frankenstein Lantern Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Green / Black Metal Frankenstein Lantern Decor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Green / Black Metal Frankenstein Lantern Decor Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Green / Black Metal Frankenstein Lantern Decor Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Green / Black Metal Frankenstein Lantern Decor

2 pkUPC: 0694132714309
Purchase Options

Product Details

This hollowed-out Frankenstein lantern can be a candle holder as a funny decor piece. The Frankenstein buckets are great as party favors at Halloween parties. Add a Halloween touch to your home or office with this decor set.

  • Large Lantern Dimensions: 7.48-inch length x 7.48-inch width x 11.02-inch height
  • Small Lantern Dimensions: 5.5-inch length x 5.5-inch width x 8.25-inch height
  • Material: 100% iron
  • Handcrafted funny Frankenstein
  • Cutout face design
  • Can be used as tealight candle holder
  • Easy carry handles included
  • Great for using as crafting baskets and storage container
  • No assembly required