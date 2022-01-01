Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Green / Black Metal Frankenstein Lantern Decor
2 pkUPC: 0694132714309
Purchase Options
Product Details
This hollowed-out Frankenstein lantern can be a candle holder as a funny decor piece. The Frankenstein buckets are great as party favors at Halloween parties. Add a Halloween touch to your home or office with this decor set.
- Large Lantern Dimensions: 7.48-inch length x 7.48-inch width x 11.02-inch height
- Small Lantern Dimensions: 5.5-inch length x 5.5-inch width x 8.25-inch height
- Material: 100% iron
- Handcrafted funny Frankenstein
- Cutout face design
- Can be used as tealight candle holder
- Easy carry handles included
- Great for using as crafting baskets and storage container
- No assembly required